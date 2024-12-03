New Bill Seeks to Secure Jobs for Public Servants in Govt’s Downsizing Efforts

Kenya’s public servants could be protected from job losses should a new Bill be passed into law.

The Public Service Human Resources Management Bill 2024 addresses job security concerns, especially as the government downsizes the civil service, which employs nearly one million workers and incurs an annual wage bill exceeding Sh1 trillion.

Sponsored by Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi, the Bill proposes redeployment or retraining for employees whose roles become redundant. Muchangi emphasized that Clause 13 of the Bill ensures no public servant is removed or retired due to the abolition of their position without first exploring alternatives like retraining or redeployment.

The Bill also mandates that public service entities create clear guidelines for creating and abolishing positions, in line with the Public Service Commission Act. Additionally, it proposes amendments to seven key laws, including the State Corporations Act, Labour Relations Act, County Governments Act, Public Finance Management Act, Office of the Attorney-General Act, Public Service Commission Act, and the Foreign Service Act.

These changes aim to streamline human resource management and improve public service delivery.

Muchangi stated that the Bill seeks to establish uniform norms and standards for managing human resources to enhance public service efficiency.

Other provisions include a leave of absence of up to three years, extendable by another three years, with restrictions against using the leave for political activities. The Bill also addresses legal inconsistencies hindering public service reform.

A major reform is the regulation of acting appointments. Public servants must meet all qualifications to serve in acting roles, and Clause 21 limits acting appointments to six months.

If recruitment isn’t finalized within six months, another officer may be appointed in an acting role.