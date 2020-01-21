Babu Owino on Monday called on Kenyans to be patient and wait for his side of the story regarding the shooting incident at B Club last week.
Taking to social media hours after he was arraigned in court, the rabble-rousing Embakasi East MP said justice must be served to him.
“I urge Kenyans to wait for my side of the story of what happened when I come from my new home at Industrial area prison,” Babu tweeted.
Adding: “I also need Justice and it must be served to me. Meanwhile, these are occupational hazards.”
In a subsequent post, Babu listed 5 ‘occupational hazards that a politician must always be prepared for’.
According to Babu, these include:
1-Must be prepared to serve his people
2-Must be prepared to go to jail
3-Must be prepared to take an asylum
4-Must be prepared to Die
5-Must be prepared to enjoy.
Babu Owino’s statement came after he was charged with the attempted murder of Felix Odhiambo, popularly known as DJ Evolve, last Friday.
He also faced a charge of behaving in a disorderly manner while carrying a firearm.
The former UoN student leader denied all charges before chief magistrate Francis Andayi. He ordered that a bail report be filed by the probation department within seven days.
The court will rule on whether Babu Owino will be granted bail on January 27.