KNEC Tightens Rules for Recognizing Foreign Certificates in Kenya

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has introduced stricter rules for Kenyans seeking recognition for their academic certificates earned abroad.

In a statement released on Monday, April 14, KNEC unveiled new guidelines for the equation of foreign certificates, which must now be submitted through its dedicated online platform, the Query Management Information System (QMIS).

The move aims to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and overall effectiveness of the certificate equation process, particularly as more Kenyans pursue education abroad. KNEC’s updated system will streamline the verification of both school and post-school qualifications, ensuring that only legitimate and accredited academic credentials are recognized in Kenya.

To be eligible for evaluation, KNEC has outlined a set of key conditions for applicants. First, the foreign certificate must come from an accredited examination board or a legally authorized institution that is allowed to conduct exams and issue certificates. Additionally, applicants must meet the entry requirements for the equivalent course as set by KNEC at the time of their application.

For those applying for an Advanced Level certificate equivalent, KNEC now requires them to submit authenticated Ordinary Level certificates. The council also mandates that the issuing institution confirm the authenticity of the foreign certificate directly to the KNEC Chief Executive Officer via email. This verification must be completed before the equation process can begin.

Qualification Threshold

A significant change introduced by KNEC is the establishment of a qualification threshold. Not all foreign academic credentials will be eligible for local recognition. For instance, applicants seeking equivalency for Advanced Level certificates must have attained a minimum KCSE mean grade of C (Plain).

Furthermore, KNEC will only process applications from individuals who have completed the required subjects as per its awarding guidelines. This includes five core subjects, plus a language and mathematics, totaling seven subjects.

Applicants with foreign certificates in languages other than English or Swahili must have them translated by a recognized translation institution or the relevant embassy before submission.

This updated certificate equation process is vital for Kenyans who studied abroad and now wish to use their qualifications in the local job market. KNEC has made it clear that it will not recognize certificates from unaccredited colleges or informal institutions, ensuring that only qualifications from reputable institutions are considered valid for equation.