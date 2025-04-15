Murkomen Warns of Painful Regrets if Kenyan Parents Fail to Guide Children Properly

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has urged parents to play a more active role in shaping their children’s values to avoid future regret.

Speaking in Elgeyo Marakwet on Sunday, Murkomen emphasized the importance of nurturing the spiritual and mental wellbeing of children. He warned that harmful influences, especially those impacting children’s emotional and mental health, could have lasting negative effects.

“All of us given responsibility to take care of our young people, let us be mindful, not of the things we do, not of the money they are going to earn or infrastructure we are going to build,” Murkomen said at an Interdenominational Church Service at AIC Kapng’etik, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

“Let us be mindful of the soul and the minds of our children because whatever they will consume is what will destroy them, and it’s important for us to sow good seeds.”

The CS also cautioned that neglecting to properly guide children would bring painful consequences down the road. He expressed concern that some individuals tasked with mentoring young people are, in fact, leading them down harmful paths.

“When we will be old and my children will not be guided in the right path we will reap with a lot of pain and we will say we wish we guided the. If we do so, the security of our country will be in safe hands.”

Murkomen had accompanied President William Ruto to the African Inland Church in Kapng’etik, Keiyo South, as part of his visit to Elgeyo Marakwet County.