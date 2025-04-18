Kenya Adopts Modular Approach in TVET to Enhance Skill Acquisition

Kenya is taking a step forward in technical and vocational training by adopting a modular approach for its TVET programs. Announced at Kisiwa Technical Training Institute by Dr. Esther Muoria, Principal Secretary for the State Department of TVET, this shift aims to better prepare graduates with practical skills that meet both local and international market demands.

Dr. Muoria explained that this modular system focuses on one skill at a time, boosting trainees’ competence and job readiness. Trainers will also receive updates every three months to align with industry standards. “We’re certifying trainers quarterly to keep them sharp and in tune with job market needs,” she said.

The success of this curriculum hinges on strong industry partnerships. The Ministry has forged strategic alliances with key sectors to ensure graduates find employment upon completing their training. “We’re not just training for the sake of it,” Dr. Muoria emphasized. “Our graduates will be ready to handle tasks with precision and efficiency, making them attractive to employers.”

One exciting partnership is with the fashion and design sector, collaborating with the Export Processing Zone (EPZ). Young people will undergo intensive eight-week training programs, with EPZ helping them transition into the workforce. Dr. Muoria stressed, “We’re equipping our youth with real skills and linking them to opportunities right after training.”

This modular training marks a transformative phase in Kenya’s TVET landscape. It promises to boost employability and industrial productivity, positioning the country as a regional leader in skills-based education. There are also plans to establish the legal framework needed to upgrade Kisiwa Technical Training Institute to a National Polytechnic.