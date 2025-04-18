Kenya Private Schools Reject Government Order on Unconditional Exam Certificate Release

A disagreement is unfolding between private schools and the government over a directive about student certificates.

The Kenya Association of Private Schools (Kaps) is standing firm against a government order that requires schools to release academic certificates, even if students still owe fees. This affects crucial documents like the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Charles Ochome, the Chairperson of Kaps, argues that when parents choose private schools, they accept certain financial responsibilities, including school fees.

He believes that schools should have the right to hold onto certificates until all dues are cleared. Ochome likens this to leaving a restaurant without settling the bill, suggesting that a conversation between parents and schools is more productive than conflict.

On the other hand, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has made it clear that schools must comply with the order to release certificates, regardless of any outstanding fees.

Citing the Kenya National Examination Council Act 2012, Ogamba emphasizes that withholding certificates is illegal. He’s even warned of disciplinary action against principals who don’t comply, giving them a 14-day deadline to do so.

Ogamba reiterated his stance during a ceremony at the former Mama Ngina Girls High School, pointing out that some certificates have been held back for over a decade.

Private schools argue that this directive is unfair and ignores the financial challenges they face. They voiced these concerns at an annual conference in Mombasa, where they also discussed other educational issues, like the transition from Grade 9 to Grade 10.

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) is backing Kaps, with Chairman Willy Kuria highlighting that unpaid fees reflect services already provided.

Kuria insists that schools shouldn’t be left to shoulder the financial burden of unpaid fees alone. Both Kaps and Kessha are urging the government to revisit the directive and engage in meaningful dialogue to find a fair way to address fee recovery.