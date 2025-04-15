Eugene Wamalwa Warns Gen Z: Unity with Opposition Key to Defeating Ruto in 2027

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa has warned that Gen Z may find it difficult to defeat President William Ruto in the 2027 elections if they go up against him alone.

Speaking in an interview on NTV on Monday, Wamalwa emphasized the importance of youth aligning with the broader opposition to increase their chances of unseating Ruto. He acknowledged that while Gen Z holds significant potential to influence the country’s political landscape, their numbers alone may not be enough to secure victory.

Despite the existing trust gap between veteran leaders and the younger generation, Wamalwa called for an inter-generational partnership. He urged unity in the opposition, pointing out that together, they can build a stronger front to challenge Ruto.

“They (Gen Zs) have every reason to be cynical about some of us who have been in politics for long. But they say it takes a village to raise a child. It will take the whole country and an intergenerational partnership to rid this country of this regime,” Wamalwa stated.

He also warned against fragmentation within the opposition, suggesting that if the youth back their own presidential candidate without uniting with other factions, it would make it easier for Ruto to secure a second term.

“If we are divided, with Gen Z supporting their candidate and civil society backing another, it will be very easy for William Ruto to beat us,” he cautioned.

Wamalwa further highlighted the untested potential of the youth vote, with approximately 6 million young voters playing a decisive role in Kenya’s political future.

“We’re talking about around 6 million votes, an untested factor. People say young people don’t vote because they have nothing to vote for,” he added.