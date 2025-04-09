Bandits Kill Three Police Reservists During Fierce Gun Battle in Meru

Three police reservists were tragically killed on Monday evening in a violent gun battle with bandits in Mea, Igembe North, Meru County.

During the attack, their firearms were stolen, and several other reservists sustained injuries. They are now receiving treatment in the hospital.

Meru County Commissioner Jacob Ouma confirmed the incident, stating, “We received the reports of the raid in the Mea area and responded in time. There was a fierce fight and unfortunately, three reservists were fatally shot.”

Despite the tragic loss, Ouma noted that security forces successfully recovered all the stolen livestock during the 6 p.m. raid. The heavily armed raiders had stolen 87 cattle, 22 goats, and seven donkeys before being overpowered by the officers.

A local herder, who witnessed the attack, shared, “Initially, we were unaware of the large number of bandits. The police reservists were surrounded when they reached the area where the cattle were. The gunfight lasted about an hour.”

This comes after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, speaking during a recent visit to Meru, outlined plans for a joint security operation involving the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). The operation aims to target bandits in Laikipia North, Samburu East, Isiolo, and Meru.

“We’ve set up an operation base in Kirimon, Laikipia, to address the issues in Mukogondo Forest. The KDF will lead the operation to flush out the bandits and end the terror in the area,” Murkomen said.

He assured the public that the government is using all available strategies and modern tactics to fight cattle rustling and banditry, stating, “We will leave no stone unturned to ensure our communities are safe and secure.”