How to Apply for Kenya Prisons Service Recruitment Before April 30 Deadline

The Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) has launched a nationwide recruitment drive targeting professional cadet officers, constables, technicians, and artisans. The recruitment aims to strengthen the country’s correctional services with qualified and disciplined personnel.

To qualify, applicants must be Kenyan citizens, possess a valid National ID card, and have a clean criminal record. KPS has outlined specific age requirements: Diploma and Certificate holders must be between 18 and 28 years old, while Degree holders should be aged between 18 and 30.

In addition, male applicants must be at least 5 feet 4 inches tall, and female applicants must stand at a minimum of 5 feet 2 inches. All candidates must be physically and medically fit, with good hearing and clear vision. KPS also emphasized that female applicants must not be pregnant during the recruitment process or training period.

Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Aranduh announced that successful candidates will undergo rigorous paramilitary training. Constables, technicians, and artisans will train for at least nine months, while cadet officers will complete a 13-month program.

Applicants for cadet positions must hold a relevant undergraduate degree from a recognized university. Technician applicants should possess a diploma or certificate and be registered with relevant professional bodies, where applicable. For artisan positions, candidates must have at least a D+ mean grade in KCSE or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Aranduh cautioned applicants against engaging in corruption, stressing that the recruitment exercise is entirely free.

“The recruitment exercise will be absolutely free. Bribery and other acts of corruption are unlawful,” he warned.

“Any person presenting themselves for recruitment with falsified or fake academic/professional certificates, identity cards, or engaging in any acts that amount to corruption shall be disqualified and prosecuted.”

He added that recruitment will take place only at officially designated centers on the specified dates. Candidates must carry their original ID, birth certificate, KRA PIN, academic certificates, and any other relevant documents.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should download and complete the PSC.2 form from www.publicservice.go.ke. They must attach clear photocopies of their academic and professional documents along with their ID card.

Completed applications must be addressed to:

The Commissioner General of Prisons

Prisons Headquarters

P.O. Box 30175-0100

Nairobi

Applicants must hand-deliver their documents to the Prisons Headquarters at Magereza House.

KPS has set the application deadline for 30th April 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Additionally, the recruitment of constables will take place in all counties across Kenya on 30th April 2025.