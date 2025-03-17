Traffic Alert: City Hall Way to Close for Four Days for WRC Safari Rally Preparations

City Hall Way will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 17, to Thursday, March 20, 2025, to facilitate preparations for the highly anticipated World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally opening ceremony.

Acting County Secretary Godfrey Akumali advised motorists to plan their routes in advance and use alternative roads to avoid disruptions.

“This closure will take effect from Monday, March 17, 2025, at 8:00 PM and will remain in place until Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 3:00 PM to facilitate the setup and hosting of the WRC Safari Rally Opening Ceremony,” Akumali announced.

He assured the public that traffic officers and marshals would be deployed along affected roads to assist commuters and ease congestion.

The WRC Safari Rally, one of the most prestigious motorsport events globally, will run from March 20 to March 23, 2025, in Nairobi and Nakuru counties. Fans can expect an adrenaline-filled competition featuring top drivers from around the world as they navigate Kenya’s challenging rally terrain.

