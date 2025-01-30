Safari Rally 2025: New Stages, Free Broadcasts, and Enhanced Fan Experience

The 2025 Safari Rally promises an exhilarating experience with the introduction of two new stages, Chief Executive Officer Charles Gacheru has revealed.

During a tour of the course in Naivasha, Gacheru stated, “We’ve added two fresh stages—a 5km shakedown at Camp Moran and an 8km race at Morendat Farm—to enhance the thrill for fans and competitors.”

Scheduled from March 20 to 23, the rally will span Nairobi and Naivasha counties. President William Ruto will ceremonially flag off the event at City Hall Way, located between KICC and City Hall, replacing the traditional flag-off at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

“We will have the flag-off outside KICC and City Hall, making the rally more accessible to fans. We want spectators to see, hear, and get into the rally,” Gacheru emphasized.

The opening leg will feature the Kasarani twin track, a 4.76km course before moving on to Morendat Farm for the debut Mzabibu stage, an 8 km loop named after a vineyard in Morendat Farm, Naivasha.

Spectators can also look forward to an autograph session at the Safari Mall before the drivers take on this thrilling stage.

On the second day, competitors will tackle stages in Camp Moran, Loldia, and Geothermal, concluding the day’s action in a revised Kedong stage.

The shortened Kedong stage, now 17 km instead of the usual 30 km, retains its legendary Miti Mbili jump.

Day Three will start with the thrilling Sleeping Warrior stage, followed by Elementaita and Soysambu stages. The rally will end at Hell’s Gate National Park, maintaining last year’s picturesque finish line.

Cutting-Edge Innovations

Organisers have also introduced “Eventhos,” a cutting-edge management program designed to improve safety and coordination. Event Director Norris Ongalo explained, “Eventhos will enable us to track safety officials, emergency services, and resources in real-time, ensuring seamless operations.”

To broaden fan access, Gacheru revealed ongoing negotiations with WRC TV for free broadcasts of the rally. “We aim to bring the excitement of Safari Rally closer to the people,” he said. These initiatives reflect the organisers’ commitment to enhancing both participant and spectator experiences. With tools like Eventhos and plans for wider broadcast reach, the event promises unprecedented engagement and accessibility.

Economic Boost for Kenya

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya underscored the rally’s significant economic impact, highlighting Kenya’s top ranking in global WRC viewership. An impressive 80 million viewers tuned in for the 2022 edition.

“We are very happy that Kenya ranks top in WRC viewership, and we aim to maintain this position. Safari Rally is not just about watching cars compete; it offers substantial benefits by profiling our country for trade and other economic activities,” Mvurya stated.

CS Mvurya directed that short-term job opportunities prioritize local youth, ensuring the rally’s economic benefits reach the community. “I have instructed that all temporary employment and services, such as food supply, involve area residents to boost the county’s economic growth,” he added. The Ministry of Sports will provide regular updates to keep Kenyans informed as preparations continue.

The 2025 World Rally Championship (WRC) season began with the Rallye Monte-Carlo in Monaco from January 23 to 26 and continued with Rally Sweden from February 13 to 16. Now, Kenya prepares to take center stage as the third stop on the calendar.

As anticipation builds, the 2025 Safari Rally stands poised to deliver unforgettable moments, showcase Kenya’s scenic beauty, and foster economic growth. Through innovative management and inclusive planning, the event aims to captivate audiences worldwide while benefiting local communities.

With its mix of new stages, enhanced safety measures, and broader fan engagement, the 2025 Safari Rally promises to be a landmark event in the WRC calendar. Fans and participants alike can look forward to an unforgettable adventure, set against the stunning backdrop of Kenya’s diverse landscapes.