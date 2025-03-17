Thika Road, Waiyaki Way & Jogoo Road Under Watch as Police Nab 38 in Robbery Crackdown

Police have arrested 38 suspects linked to a wave of violent attacks targeting pedestrians and motorists along Thika Highway, Waiyaki Way, and Jogoo Road. The arrests come as part of an intensified security operation aimed at curbing rising crime on these busy Nairobi roads.

Authorities confirmed that the suspects are in custody at various police stations, where they are being processed ahead of their court appearance on Monday.

During the crackdown, officers recovered seven motorcycles believed to have been used in the attacks, along with several mobile phones, which are now being held as evidence.

The suspects will face multiple charges, including robbery with violence, preparation to commit a felony, and obstruction. Police assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that efforts to track down more suspects remain a top priority.

Last week, detectives arrested eight more suspects following President William Ruto’s tour of Mathare as part of his Nairobi visit. Among them was John Junior Oginga, who allegedly robbed a victim of an Oppo A77S phone worth Ksh28,000. Armed with a knife, Oginga was arrested along Thika Highway and taken to Pangani Police Station.

In a separate raid in Mathare Area 4, officers arrested Jared Nyanza, Darlin Lande, Daniel Okombe, Mike Robert, Elvis Otieno, Reagan Omondi, and Mathenge Gachiri for allegedly stealing mobile phones and valuables from pedestrians.

Police have since increased patrols along these highways and are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as they work to restore security in the affected areas.