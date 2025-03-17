Second Lady Joyce Kithure Unveils SaVE Communities Project to Advance STEM Innovation

Dr. Joyce Kithure, wife of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, has launched the SaVE Communities Project, an initiative aimed at tackling environmental and community challenges through science and technology.

The project—short for Science Adding Value to the Environment and the Community—was officially introduced during her keynote speech at the Pi Day STEM Challenge for Future Innovators event at Daystar University.

Addressing an audience of educators, government officials, and young innovators, Dr. Kithure underscored the vital role of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in shaping Kenya’s future.

She emphasized that Pi Day is more than just a mathematical constant; it represents curiosity, discovery, and the limitless potential of STEM.

“Today, we gather not just to celebrate science, but to ignite a passion within you, our future innovators, to pursue careers in STEM fields,” she said.

Key Focus Areas of SaVE Communities Project

Dr. Kithure outlined the project’s primary focus areas, which include: Access to clean water, Environmental pollution, Clean energy solutions, Climate change adaptation, Modern farming innovations, and Value addition for local produce.

While Kenya has made progress in sectors like renewable energy and agriculture, she noted that many communities still struggle with basic needs—issues that science and innovation can help solve.

On clean water access, she stressed that while it is a fundamental human right, many regions still face water scarcity. She also raised concerns about rising environmental pollution, which disrupts ecosystems and threatens public health.

Highlighting Kenya’s advancements in clean energy, Dr. Kithure acknowledged that electricity access has improved, but many rural and marginalized areas still face challenges. She emphasized the need for climate change adaptation, especially given the country’s reliance on rain-fed agriculture and vulnerable ecosystems.

Boosting Food Security and Economic Growth

Dr. Kithure also discussed the potential of modern farming techniques, particularly in urban areas and institutions like schools and churches, as a means to boost food security and promote sustainability.

She further stressed the importance of value addition for local produce, noting that processing, packaging, and preserving agricultural products can significantly enhance their economic and social benefits.

“The challenges our communities face can be solved through collective knowledge and skills within the STEM space,” she stated, urging institutions, researchers, and innovators to collaborate on practical solutions.

Driving Kenya’s Knowledge-Based Economy

As a Chemistry lecturer at the University of Nairobi, Dr. Kithure highlighted the critical role of STEM education in transforming Kenya into a knowledge-driven economy. She emphasized that STEM is the foundation of innovation, economic growth, and sustainable solutions.

Through the SaVE Communities Project, Dr. Kithure reaffirmed her commitment to mentoring students and fostering innovation. She also called for public-private partnerships, urging individuals, institutions, and policymakers to invest in STEM education and research for long-term impact.

Inspiring Future Innovators

In her closing remarks, Dr. Kithure encouraged students and researchers to develop STEM-driven solutions that can uplift communities. She challenged young innovators to create projects that enhance livelihoods and solve real-world problems.

“Your innovations should be geared towards improving livelihoods. The future is bright, and it is yours to shape. Let us innovate, inspire, and ignite change,” she said.

A Gathering of STEM Leaders

The event brought together Education Cabinet Secretary, Daystar University leadership, Scientists of Kenya Association (SCOKA) officials, and industry experts. It also featured an exhibition of STEM projects by young innovators, showcasing groundbreaking solutions designed to address community challenges.