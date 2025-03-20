Sifuna Grills Sakaja Over Housing Project Contracts Before Public Consultation

Senators have urged Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to suspend the Urban Regeneration project until all stakeholders are fully consulted.

Their demand comes after residents of Jericho Estate rejected plans to use part of their land for housing construction under the Urban Renewal project.

The Nairobi City County has already signed agreements with private developers to build thousands of housing units. Once completed, some units will be allocated to long-term estate residents, while others will be rented or sold.

Under the Urban Renewal framework, the county government provides land to private developers, who, in turn, finance the construction. The completed units are then shared between the county and the developers based on pre-agreed terms.

The estates earmarked for the Urban Regeneration project include Pangani, Jeevanjee, Bahati, Maringo, Bondeni, Woodley, and Ziwani.

Appearing before the Senate Roads, Transport, and Housing Committee, chaired by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, Governor Sakaja defended the project. He maintained that public consultations had already taken place across all targeted estates but assured that he would personally engage Jericho Estate residents to clarify the project’s benefits.

“In all areas, we conducted public participation and explained the need to expand housing. In Woodley, for example, we compensated residents with Sh900,000 each to relocate temporarily and return once the new houses are ready. I will personally conduct public participation with the residents of Jericho,” Sakaja stated.

However, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna challenged the governor, questioning why contracts with developers had been signed before completing public participation, particularly in Jericho Estate.

Sifuna argued that Jericho residents rejected the project because they were uncertain about its benefits. He criticized the county for failing to engage the public adequately before initiating the redevelopment.

“In your report that you have submitted, the residents of Jericho rejected this project and you are yet to agree with them. Why can’t you stop the construction until you conduct a proper public participation?” Sifuna posed.

In response, Governor Sakaja reassured that all stakeholders would be involved moving forward. He emphasized that the regeneration program aims to modernize housing and accommodate Nairobi’s rapidly growing population.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone is carried along in this project. The regeneration initiative is driven by the need to upgrade housing and create space for the city’s expanding population,” Sakaja stated.