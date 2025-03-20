New Road Safety Initiative Launched to Safeguard Nairobi Schoolchildren

Schoolchildren in Nairobi will soon enjoy safer journeys to and from school, thanks to a new road safety initiative aimed at reducing risks around school zones.

AA Kenya, in partnership with the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), has launched the Safe-to-School Project, an initiative designed to improve safety infrastructure and protect young pedestrians.

Kilimani Primary School has been selected for the latest phase of the project, following similar upgrades at Kayole One Primary School last year. The school, which serves 1,650 students aged between 3 and 15, sits in a high-traffic area where road safety remains a major concern.

To enhance protection, AA Kenya and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) will implement key safety measures, including zebra crossings, speed bumps, school zone signage, and protective sidewalks.

Students and school marshals will also receive road safety training, reflector jackets, and traffic management tools to improve pedestrian awareness.

Speaking at the launch, AA Kenya Managing Director Francis Theuri stressed the urgency of making school zones safer, noting that many child pedestrian accidents are preventable.

He added that these improvements will make school zones more visible to drivers, ensuring safer and more secure commutes for young learners.