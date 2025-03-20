Natembeya Dismisses Ruto-Raila Pact, Says It Won’t Solve Kenyans’ Problems

Governor George Natembeya has positioned himself as the voice of Kenyans, stepping up to fill what he sees as a leadership vacuum in the opposition following the political truce between President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

The Trans Nzoia County governor declared on Tuesday that he would not sit back while the government failed to address pressing national issues. He accused Odinga of abandoning his support base for personal interests instead of standing up for the people.

Leading the Tawe (Luhya for “No”) Movement, Natembeya claimed that powerful forces were working to silence him. However, he vowed to remain firm in his stance.

“I know these people will come for me, but I am not afraid. I will continue to speak out on critical issues affecting Kenyans, and in doing so, I am not disrespecting the President,” he asserted.

Natembeya also dismissed the political alliance between Ruto and Odinga, calling it a misguided priority. He warned that the agreement served only the interests of a few political elites while leaving ordinary citizens struggling.

The former Rift Valley regional commissioner criticized Odinga, accusing him of repeatedly using Kenyans’ support to advance his personal agenda in every election cycle.

“Raila did wrong to join this government because it tells a lot about what he believes in. He has had handshakes since the Moi regime, and nothing better came out of it. Even in the handshake with Ruto, Kenyans’ problems will not be solved,” Natembeya remarked.

Elected on a Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) ticket, the first-term governor has pledged to hold the government accountable. He reaffirmed his commitment to being a strong alternative voice for Kenyans.

“I have decided to offer myself to speak on behalf of Kenyans, and I will not fear because it is the right thing to do. We have very serious cross-cutting issues affecting Kenyans,” he stated.

He spoke while distributing free seeds to small-scale farmers in Sikhendu under his Fukuza Njaa (Chase Hunger) initiative.

While maintaining his firm stance, Natembeya emphasized that his criticism of the government should not be mistaken for disrespect toward President Ruto.

“I respect the President, and he even knows that. But what I am doing is just to speak for the people and the unfolding poor leadership in the country. This does not mean that I am undermining the Presidency,” he clarified.

He urged the government to address key national concerns, including the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), and the escalating cost of living, warning that failure to act would deepen the struggles of ordinary Kenyans.