Ruto Donates Another Ksh20 Million to Church, Says ‘Satan Has Become Arrogant’

President William Ruto on Sunday reaffirmed his commitment to supporting churches, announcing a personal donation of Ksh20 million to AIC Fellowship Annex Church in Eldoret.

Speaking during a church service, Ruto doubled the Ksh10 million raised by the congregation in a previous fundraiser, pledging to help complete the church’s construction by the end of the year.

His generosity, however, has not come without controversy. Aware of the criticism surrounding his substantial church donations, Ruto addressed the debate head-on, defending his actions with biblical references.

“There is controversy because Satan has become so arrogant in this country. Very arrogant,” he remarked.

He went on to quote Daniel 11:32, saying, “Those who know their God will be strong, and they will do great exploits.”

Ruto insisted that despite the backlash, Kenya would remain a God-fearing nation.

“I want to say that in this nation called Kenya, God will be known, and we will do great exploits,” he declared.

He argued that opposition to church donations and sanctuary construction was driven by people who did not believe in God. To emphasize his stance, he cited Matthew 16:18, where Jesus told Peter: “You, Peter, I’m going to build my Church on this rock, and the gates of hell shall not prevail.”

The President maintained that those opposing the construction of places of worship would not succeed.

“As long as I am the leader of this nation, Kenya will know and believe in God. That is my conviction,” he stated.

Ruto also hit back at critics who questioned his close ties to the Church, insisting that his support was part of a larger effort to keep Kenya on the right moral path.

“I want to say this to shame the devil and those telling us that we cannot stand with the Church and build sanctuaries so that they do things which take us back,” he said.

He stressed the role of churches in addressing Kenya’s social challenges, particularly the struggles faced by young people, including drug abuse, alcoholism, and declining moral values.

“There are people who are telling us that we should not be concerned about the moral standing of our nation. We should, we will, and we must,” Ruto affirmed.

Standing firm on his mission, he vowed to continue supporting places of worship, dismissing those who opposed his contributions as enemies of faith and progress.