“A Wedding Without a Kikuyu Is Fake” – Waruguru Condemns Ruto-Raila Political Pact

Laikipia MP Cate Waruguru launched a scathing attack on the newly formed political alliance between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga, accusing the two leaders of sidelining the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking in Kajiado on Sunday, March 9, 2025, Waruguru expressed deep disappointment with the alliance, arguing that it was a self-serving deal designed to benefit political elites rather than addressing the real struggles of ordinary Kenyans—especially those in Central Kenya.

She reminded the crowd that Mt Kenya played a crucial role in securing Ruto’s victory in 2022, yet the region was now being cast aside in what she described as a calculated political maneuver that ignored the sacrifices of its voters.

A Political “Wedding Without a Kikuyu”

Waruguru did not mince words when she compared the alliance to a fraudulent marriage, questioning why Mt Kenya was being left out.

“The so-called Ruto-Raila political marriage is not only illegitimate but also an outright betrayal of the people who stood firmly behind this administration, believing in the promises that were made to us,” she declared.

She went on to mock the alliance, saying:

“Did you see that wedding? A wedding without a Kikuyu! That wedding is fake, illegitimate. This entire arrangement has been orchestrated without the input of the Mt Kenya region, and the people are now waking up to the realization that they have been used and discarded for the sake of political survival.”

“Ruto Is Overwhelmed”

Waruguru accused Ruto of abandoning the very people who propelled him to power. Instead of fulfilling his promises to Mt Kenya, she argued, the president had turned to Raila Odinga in a desperate attempt to secure his weakening political influence.

She claimed Ruto’s failure to deliver on his pledges had forced him to seek survival tactics, even if it meant partnering with his former political rival—someone he had aggressively campaigned against.

“William Ruto has clearly demonstrated that he is overwhelmed by the weight of running this country, and instead of addressing the challenges facing Kenyans, he has now chosen to seek solace in the company of Raila Odinga, whom he once accused of being the biggest obstacle to progress,” Waruguru said.

She added: “This country has become too much for him to handle, so now he has gone looking for the old man of fish.”

“Churches Have Been Bought”

Waruguru also accused the government of using the church as a political tool, claiming that religious leaders were being enticed with financial incentives to push a pro-government agenda.

She alleged that the Kenya Kwanza administration was rewarding certain pastors with hefty sums while punishing those who refused to align with its narrative.

“We have seen how pastors who align themselves with the government are rewarded with millions of shillings, while those who dare to question the administration’s actions are intimidated and silenced,” she stated.

To back her claims, she pointed to Jesus Winner Ministry’s Pastor Mwai.

“Mchungaji Mwai wa Roysambu, for instance, was handed Ksh20 million simply because he was willing to preach a gospel that aligns with the government’s narrative. Where is the morality in that?” she questioned.

Raila’s Supporters Should “Take the Money and Eat It”

While clarifying that she had no personal grudge against Raila Odinga, Waruguru argued that his unexpected alliance with Ruto had left many of his loyal supporters in Mt Kenya feeling betrayed. She said they had expected him to remain a strong opposition figure, not align himself with the very government they had fought against.

She warned Raila’s followers not to be misled by political handouts, advising them to take the money but remain vigilant.

“Raila Odinga, let me make one thing clear—we have no personal issue with you, but we are watching keenly as this political game unfolds. Tell your supporters who have been paid to take the money and eat it, but let them be aware that they should not sell their loyalty for a few coins. The real fight is much bigger than this short-term political convenience,” she said.

“The People Will Soon Make Their Voices Heard”

Waruguru concluded her speech by emphasizing that real power in Kenya does not lie with shifting political alliances but with the ordinary citizens who are growing increasingly frustrated with the state of affairs.

She warned that the Mt Kenya region, which has historically played a major role in shaping the country’s leadership, would not be ignored. She insisted that the people would soon rise up and make their voices heard in a way that would shake the political establishment.

“The real power in this country does not lie in political alliances but in the people who are growing increasingly frustrated. Mt Kenya will not be taken for granted—we will make our voices heard soon,” Waruguru declared.