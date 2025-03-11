Fallen Kenyan Peacekeeper’s Body Returns Home from Haiti

The body of Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai, a Kenyan police officer who tragically lost his life while serving on a peacekeeping mission in Haiti, has been returned to Kenya.

His arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday night, was marked by a solemn ceremony, attended by Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli, Kaetuai’s family, and his colleagues, all gathered to pay their respects.

Kaetuai’s death came at the hands of armed gangs during his mission in Haiti. The Multinational Security Support Mission reported that he succumbed to injuries from an operation. Despite efforts to save him, he was fatally shot by suspected gang members and did not survive after being rushed to a hospital, as confirmed by the National Police Service.

In a heartfelt message on X, Korir Sing’Oei, the Principal Secretary for the Foreign Ministry, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Kaetuai, noting the significant void his passing leaves behind.

Haiti is currently grappling with severe gang violence, a situation that has only worsened over time. The United Nations recorded 5,601 killings in 2024, marking an increase of 1,000 from the previous year.

The UN also noted 315 lynchings and 281 summary executions by police, with over a million Haitians displaced amid this ongoing crisis.

The peacekeeping mission, led by Kenya, encountered a funding hiccup in February when the US, under President Donald Trump’s directive, temporarily halted international support. However, the mission was able to continue after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a waiver, allowing operations to resume.