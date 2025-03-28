Nakuru Deputy Governor Defends Kihika, Assures Smooth Governance

Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones has reassured residents that the county government is operating efficiently, even in Governor Susan Kihika’s absence. He credited her leadership and structured approach for ensuring seamless county operations.

Speaking at Nyayo Gardens during the commissioning of a drilling rig, Kones emphasized that all departments remain functional and continue to deliver services without disruption.

“She is a team leader. She gave us very good organisation on how to work on our various departments,” he said on Wednesday.

He pointed out that Nakuru’s development has not stalled, attributing this to having the right people in the right positions.

Kones also highlighted recent county projects, including the distribution of Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) chairs and books on January 14, 2025, as part of efforts to enhance early learning. He noted that he has chaired multiple meetings on behalf of Governor Kihika to ensure smooth governance.

“I want to state it very clearly that there is no vacuum, and whoever is propagating propaganda wants to remain relevant. I am telling you that they are irrelevant,” he said.

The deputy governor dismissed claims that Kihika’s absence has affected county leadership. He revealed that she had formally delegated her duties to him through a letter shared across various platforms, including WhatsApp.

“The governor has faith in me and the officers, so there is no vacuum,” he affirmed.

Kones clarified that he has not taken over Kihika’s role but is fully supporting her in ensuring county operations run smoothly.

He defended the governor’s absence, confirming that she is on legitimate maternity leave and condemning those using it as a political attack.

“It is very shameful for some people to discuss Governor Kihika in a demeaning manner. Giving birth is a natural thing and should not be used to fight her. Let people be respectful and give her time to complete her leave before she resumes duty,” he stated.