Mwaura: Turkana Residents Must Register for SHA to Receive Food Aid

The government has emphasized the need for Turkana County residents to register with the Social Health Insurance (SHA) as they receive food aid, highlighting the link between malnutrition and access to healthcare.

In a statement on Thursday, March 27, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura underscored the importance of enrolling in Taifa Care, especially for those battling hunger and starvation. He explained that malnutrition weakens the body, making individuals more susceptible to illness.

Mwaura pointed out that without health insurance, affected residents might struggle to get proper medical care when they need it the most.

Revealing that only 110,000 out of the county’s 1.2 million residents had signed up for SHA, Mwaura stressed the urgency of increasing registration.

“It is crucial for Turkana residents to be registered for Taifa Care as they receive government relief food because those facing hunger and starvation are more likely to suffer from malnutrition,” he stated.

He further noted that malnutrition increases vulnerability to illness, which could result in hospital visits without financial protection.

“The government is committed to ensuring that all Kenyans benefit from Universal Health Coverage, a key pillar of THE BETA PLAN,” he added.

His remarks follow a directive from Turkana Central Deputy County Commissioner Thomas Siele, who warned that unregistered residents would be excluded from relief food distribution.

Siele had given residents until Wednesday, March 26, to complete their registration, emphasizing that enrollment in the health insurance scheme was a requirement for accessing government food aid.