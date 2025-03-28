TikToker Rish Kamunge Nabbed for Alleged Scam Targeting Jobseekers

Popular TikToker Maria Rish Kamunge has landed in police custody over allegations of running a fraudulent overseas job placement scheme that defrauded Kenyans of millions.

On Wednesday, March 26, a group of angry victims stormed Kamunge’s office in Nairobi’s CBD, demanding answers. Many carried documents proving they had paid hefty fees to her agency, Trust Pin Verified Agency Limited, for job placements that never materialized.

In response to their complaints, police swiftly moved in and forcibly escorted Kamunge from her office on Moi Avenue to Central Police Station, where authorities have now launched a full investigation into her agency’s operations. Nairobi Central Sub-County Commander Stephen Okal urged more victims to come forward and record statements to aid in the probe.

Kamunge’s lawyer defended her, claiming that rogue associates had misrepresented her agency. The lawyer also assured the public that she would refund clients who failed to secure jobs.

How the Alleged Scam Worked

Many victims say they discovered Trust Pin Verified Agency Limited through Kamunge’s TikTok videos and social media posts, which promised lucrative job opportunities abroad.

Speaking to the media, victims revealed they each paid between Ksh 200,000 to Ksh400,000 for a supposed job placement in Mauritius. The payment, according to the agency, was meant to cover airfare, agency fees, and other processing costs.

However, upon arrival in Mauritius, many job seekers discovered that the hotels they were supposed to work at did not exist, leaving them stranded in a foreign country without any assistance.

Victims Speak Out

One victim, Nasimiyu, shared her distressing ordeal with NTV, explaining how she was left stranded at the airport despite following all the required procedures.

“I did everything they asked, but it still failed. When I came back to demand a refund, they refused, saying I could try another country instead. I declined because it had failed too many times. When I insisted on my refund, they even threatened to call the police to kick me out to Central Police Station,” she recalled.

Another victim, Harrison Bhagwasi, boarded a flight to Mauritius on March 13, 2025, hopeful about securing a job at a five-star hotel. However, his dreams were crushed when he arrived and realized the job did not exist.

Authorities continue to investigate as more victims come forward, seeking justice.