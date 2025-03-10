Emotional Reunion as Missing Wajir MCA Yussuf Hussein Ahmed Returns Home

Dela Ward MCA Yussuf Hussein Ahmed has safely reunited with his family, six months after he mysteriously disappeared.

Ahmed was allegedly abducted on September 13, 2024, along Enterprise Road in Nairobi’s Industrial Area, sparking widespread concern. Many feared the worst when authorities recovered a body from Lake Yahud a month later. However, DNA tests later confirmed that the remains did not belong to him, keeping hope alive for his safe return.

His family confirmed his homecoming on Saturday night but remained silent about his condition and the circumstances of his disappearance. A video captured emotional scenes as relatives and friends gathered to celebrate his return.

Among those who welcomed Ahmed back was Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan, who expressed his gratitude and relief.

“Alhamdulillahi!!!” Keynan wrote in a Facebook post.

Wajir Senator Mohamed Abass Sheikh also shared his joy over Ahmed’s return, acknowledging the deep concern his absence caused within the Wajir community.

“Alhamdulillah! We are overjoyed to receive the news of the safe return of Hon. Yussuf Tolfiyow, the MCA for Della,” he stated.

Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Jehow confirmed that Ahmed was welcomed home by loved ones at their residence in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

“This is a huge wave of relief, a tidal wave of joy. I can almost feel the collective sigh of relief from every Wajirian, especially our beloved people of Eldas, who have carried this burden with us,” she wrote on Facebook.

She described the moment as profoundly emotional, adding, “My heart swells with gratitude, with a joy so profound it brings tears to my eyes. May Allah bless him, protect him, and grant him peace. Alhamdulillah.”

As of the time of publishing, Ahmed has not yet shared details of his ordeal, where he was held, or how he was recovered. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance and return remain a mystery.