Cabinet Orders Start of Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway Expansion

The government has ordered the construction of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway to commence by June 1, 2025, marking a major step toward easing traffic congestion and improving regional trade.

According to a Cabinet dispatch, the groundbreaking is set to take place by June 2025, paving the way for the expansion of this critical transport corridor.

The Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway, also known as the Rironi-Mau Summit Road, is a vital section of the Northern Corridor, linking Nairobi to western Kenya and neighboring countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The project will expand the existing 175-kilometer A8 highway from Rironi to Mau Summit into a four-lane dual carriageway, a move expected to enhance regional trade and reduce traffic congestion on one of Kenya’s busiest routes.

“The Cabinet has directed the finalization of the construction framework and the groundbreaking of the 170-kilometer, four-lane Rironi-Mau Summit Road by June 1, 2025,” the Cabinet announced.

With an estimated 24-month timeline, the project is scheduled for completion by June 2027.

“This road development is expected to ease transport and travel from Nairobi through Nakuru to Western Kenya, a route that has long suffered from severe traffic congestion on weekends and during national holidays,” the Cabinet stated.