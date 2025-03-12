Kenyans Invited to Give Views on Deputy Governors’ Duties in New Bill

The Senate has invited the public to submit views and participate in hearings on the County Government Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to define the role of deputy governors. The proposed amendments aim to provide a clear legal framework by revising the County Governments Act (Cap. 265) and the Intergovernmental Relations Act (Cap. 265F).

The Bill, sponsored by Senate Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi, intends to clarify the responsibilities of deputy governors and foster a more collaborative relationship between them and governors. Additionally, it proposes granting deputy governors the authority to represent governors in National and County Government Coordinating Summit meetings.

Deputy Governors Demand Clarity on Their Role

This legislation follows long-standing concerns raised by deputy governors, who, in August 2024, told the Senate that their positions had become largely ceremonial due to a lack of clear duties.

Laikipia Deputy Governor Kamuri highlighted a significant legal gap, noting that many deputy governors remained idle throughout their terms, as they had no clearly defined functions.

Leading a delegation of 10 deputy governors before the Senate Devolution Committee, Kamuri revealed that 90% of his colleagues had not been assigned official duties. He further pointed out that while county budgets allocate funds for governors’ offices, many deputy governors operate without any financial support.

Senate Opens Public Participation on the Bill

To address these concerns, the Senate is now calling on members of the public to submit their views on the proposed law through written memoranda.

In a March 11, 2025 notice, the Senate Clerk confirmed that the Bill, formally known as Senate Bills No. 52 of 2024, was read for the first time on March 5, 2025. It has since been referred to the Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations for further review.

“The Committee is required, under Standing Order 145(5) of the Senate Standing Orders, to facilitate public participation on the Bill and to consider the views and recommendations of the public when the Committee makes its report to the Senate,” the notice stated.

How to Submit Views on the County Government Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Members of the public can submit their opinions through written memoranda using the following methods:

Postal Mail: Addressed to the Clerk of the Senate, P.O. Box 41842-00100, Nairobi.

Hand Delivery: Dropped off at the Office of the Clerk of the Senate, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi.

Email: Sent to [email protected], with a copy to [email protected].

🕒 Deadline for Submissions:

All memoranda must be submitted by Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

Public Hearing Details

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Venue: Mini Chamber, County Hall, Nairobi

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the hearing and actively participate in shaping the future of county governance.

For more details, including access to the Bill and a summary digest, visit the Parliament of Kenya website: Parliament Senate Bills.