Justin Muturi Stands Firm: No Resignation, No Political Tours with Ruto

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has made it clear that he will not accompany President William Ruto on his upcoming tour of the Mt. Kenya region.

Muturi reiterated that he does not make a habit of following presidents on their visits, a position he maintained even during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

“I just don’t follow the President. Even when Uhuru was President, it was never my practice or habit to follow him where he went because, as a President, he has his schedule of work, and I also have my schedule of work when I was a Speaker and even now,” he explained.

Speaking in Kiambu on Saturday after meeting with Kikuyu elders, Muturi clarified that his presence in such tours would only be necessary if they directly involved his ministry.

“So unless it is something that touches the ministry that I am in, I have no business trooping around to follow the President,” he asserted.

Muturi’s decision comes amid tensions with the government over issues of forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Despite missing over three Cabinet meetings since January, he has remained firm in his position and ruled out resigning.

During his address, he renewed his call for the government to take action, proposing the establishment of a tribunal or committee to investigate and resolve the matter.

“Nobody I mentioned in my statement is denying or even recording a statement challenging the veracity of what I have stated. That is why I think a commission of inquiry would be the best thing because then we will be able to test who is telling the truth and who is not,” he emphasized.