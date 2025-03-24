Hospitals Overwhelmed as Kala-azar Death Toll Rises in Wajir

The deadly Kala-azar outbreak in Wajir County has claimed 20 lives since September last year, sparking urgent calls for it to be declared a pandemic.

Wajir’s main Level 4 hospital is overwhelmed as the number of cases continues to rise. With wards converted into Kala-azar treatment units, the hospital is running out of space, forcing some patients to receive care under the shade of trees outside.

The most affected areas are Eldas and Wajir West, where the county government has launched an aggressive fumigation drive targeting over 10,000 households to curb the spread of the disease.

However, health officials are facing a major setback due to a dwindling supply of test kits, which are not locally available. This has made it difficult to diagnose new infections early enough to begin treatment.

Governor Ahmed Abdulahi revealed that the county has to source these test kits from the Netherlands, further delaying response efforts.

As resources stretch thin, the Wajir County government is now calling on the national government to intervene urgently.

Health County Executive Committee Member Habiba Ali confirmed that due to a severe shortage of medical supplies, the county has centralized Kala-azar treatment at the main hospital. With diagnostic tools running low, doctors are struggling to manage the outbreak effectively.

Young children have been hit hardest by the disease, with most fatalities occurring in those under five due to their weaker immune systems. The shortage of test kits has forced doctors to treat patients based on symptoms rather than confirmed diagnoses to preserve medical supplies.

To prevent further deaths, the county has intensified awareness campaigns to educate residents about Kala-azar symptoms, transmission, and the importance of seeking early treatment. Many patients arrive at the hospital in critical condition, underscoring the need for better community sensitization.

Additionally, the county has trained 50 community health promoters to lead fumigation efforts in affected areas. These teams work alongside health officials, disinfecting homes and teaching residents better hygiene practices to minimize infections.

Community health promoters are also monitoring households with confirmed cases, ensuring severely ill patients receive specialized care and supporting efforts to bring the crisis under control.