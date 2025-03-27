Ex-Prison Guard ‘Shakur the Cop’ Linked to Armed Gang Terrorizing Rally Fans in Naivasha

Detectives have requested an additional five days to hold Jackson Kuria, also known as Shakur the Cop, a former prison warder arrested over the weekend in Naivasha for allegedly carrying a firearm.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) informed the court that they are pursuing other suspects who were with Kuria at the time of his arrest at the WRC rally village.

However, Kuria’s legal team, backed by the Defenders Coalition, has accused the police of detaining him unlawfully beyond the permitted period without presenting him in court.

In an affidavit filed by Sergeant Burure Marwa, the DCI claims that Kuria was armed and part of a gang that had been harassing revelers during the event.

As part of their investigation, detectives are seeking more time to search Kuria’s residence and track down his accomplices, who reportedly escaped during his arrest.

“The suspect was with others who are now in hiding. Releasing him at this stage could compromise our investigations,” the DCI stated.

Monica Mwai, an advocate with the Defenders Coalition, dismissed the police request, calling it baseless.

She argued that Kuria was being unfairly detained without formal charges and vowed to challenge the move in court.

“We have opposed the extension of his detention. The court will deliver its ruling on Thursday,” Mwai said.

Naivasha CID boss Isaac Kiama confirmed that Kuria remains in police custody as investigations continue.

He revealed that officers acted on a tip-off from a concerned citizen who reported that a group of armed men had been threatening rally fans.

“Our officers responded swiftly and arrested the suspect. We believe he was part of a gang involved in mugging and terrorizing revelers in Naivasha,” Kiama stated.