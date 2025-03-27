Matiang’i Will Speak on His Presidential Bid Soon, Says Kioni

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has explained why the party is backing former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as its presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, March 24, 2025, Kioni revealed that Matiang’i personally expressed interest in running for president, prompting the party to begin laying the groundwork for his national campaign.

“Matiang’i just expressed a desire, and it is the work of the party to market its candidate across the country,” Kioni stated.

He emphasized that a party of Jubilee’s stature needs a clear presidential contender to remain politically relevant.

“As a party the size of Jubilee, it’s not in our best interest to operate without a presidential candidate. When there are individuals willing to offer leadership, they should be given a fair chance,” he said.

Kioni added that Matiang’i would soon address the public about his political ambitions.

“Matiang’i is the one who reached out, and he will be speaking about it himself in the coming days. We won’t have to wait too long. When he feels the time is right, he will make his position clear,” he noted.

However, Kioni clarified that Jubilee’s endorsement of Matiang’i does not automatically make him the preferred candidate for the entire opposition.

He stressed the need for a broader coalition to challenge what he described as the failures of the Kenya Kwanza-ODM government.

“We are not saying that because he is Jubilee’s candidate, he will automatically be the candidate for the whole country. We need to form a coalition with other opposition figures to take on the mess created by the UDA-ODM government,” Kioni said.

He also hinted that discussions with other opposition leaders were ongoing, aiming to unite behind a strong candidate capable of winning the presidency.