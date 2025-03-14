CS Muturi: I Won’t Attend Cabinet Meetings Until Abductions Are Addressed

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has broken his silence over his recent absences from Cabinet meetings, clarifying that he formally requested to be excused until the issue of police abductions and extrajudicial killings is officially addressed.

Muturi, who has missed three consecutive Cabinet meetings on January 21, February 11, and March 11, acknowledged that attendance is mandatory unless granted permission by the chair, President William Ruto. He reassured the public that his absence was not an act of defiance but a procedural request aimed at pushing for a critical discussion.

“It is mandatory to attend meetings unless given authority or excused by the chair of the Cabinet, who is the president, but people do get indisposed for all manner of reasons,” Muturi explained during a televised interview on Wednesday night.

The CS revealed that his decision to stay away was intentional, meant to pressure the government into formally addressing cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. He insisted that the matter must be officially tabled through a Cabinet memorandum to ensure a firm government position and a clear way forward.

“In my case, I have written and sought to be excused from Cabinet meetings unless the agenda of abductions and extrajudicial killings is formally tabled before Cabinet, through a Cabinet memorandum, so that the Cabinet can express itself and give the country the way forward with regards to abductions and extrajudicial killings. So, I sought to be excused for these reasons,” he stated.

While speculation swirls about a possible fallout with President Ruto, Muturi steered clear of direct confrontation. Instead, he remained firm in his stance that addressing human rights violations should be a priority for the government.

‘Won’t Resign’

CS Muturi at the same time ruled out resigning, stating that there are no valid grounds for him to step down.

He strongly refuted claims of insubordination, emphasizing that his decision to speak out against the abductions and killings of Gen Z protesters last year aligns with his duty as a public servant. Instead of criticism, he argued, his stance should be commended.

“The issue I raised on January 12 was an objection to abductions and extrajudicial killings which were happening in the country. In that statement, I did indicate that it is time that we as government debated on those issues because if left alone, they have the potential to drag this country into chaos and anarchy,” Muturi said.

He maintained that condemning such actions does not justify calls for his resignation, insisting that the government does not support abductions or killings.

“As far as I know, it is not the policy of the government to abduct or to have people killed. Speaking against that cannot be a ground for anybody to resign from office. Indeed, I think I should be congratulated for restating the government position, which is also informed by our own constitution which we all swore to protect, defend and uphold,” he added.