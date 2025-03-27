Cherargei: Murkomen’s Incompetence Is Costing Lives Across Kenya

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has criticized Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, accusing him of incompetence amid rising insecurity in the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 26, Cherargei accused Murkomen of lacking the capability to handle the interior docket effectively.

The UDA senator also pointed out that Head of Public Service Felix Koskei had to step in and visit the North Rift, where he personally issued a warning to bandits.

“What I saw two years ago about CS Murkomen’s incompetence can now be seen !! at least incompetence in roads meant that it can be fixed later, but incompetence in internal security means lives are lost that cannot be recovered.

“No wonder HOPS Koskei had to go and confront bandits in the North Rift over the weekend,” Cherargei said.

Cherargei Compares Murkomen to Kindiki

He compared Murkomen’s performance with that of his predecessor, Kithure Kindiki, saying that during Kindiki’s tenure, the Interior Ministry effectively managed security threats. However, he claimed that since Murkomen took over, cases of robberies and terror attacks have surged.

“During Kindiki tenure there was a lot of containment of insecurity in the country, but Murkomen tenure now machete gangs are marauding, terrorist attacks from Turkana & North Eastern Kenya, and our villages are no longer safe,” he stated.

Cherargei further claimed that insecurity has escalated even in his own backyard, citing a recent murder in Kapsabet Town.

“A person was killed less than 200 meters from Kapsabet County Police Headquarters. This is proof that our security systems are failing,” he added.

On Sunday, March 23, suspected Al-Shabaab militants launched a deadly attack on a National Police Reserve camp in Fafi, Garissa County, killing six people and injuring four others.

The attack came just days after the militants abducted three men from the Elwak area of Mandera County, further deepening security concerns in the region.