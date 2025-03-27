Justin Muturi Responds to Ruto’s ‘Incompetence’ Remark

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has responded to President William Ruto, who recently labeled him as incompetent during his tenure as Attorney General.

Ruto made the comments on Tuesday during an Iftar dinner at State House, criticizing Muturi for allegedly delaying the rollout of the Muslim Endowment Fund (Waqf)—a financial initiative proposed by Muslim leaders.

Waqf is an Islamic endowment system in which assets are dedicated for religious or charitable purposes and managed by a designated commission.

“I agree with you that the Muslim Endowment Fund has taken too long. There is no reason. I had a problem with the AG who was there before—he was fairly incompetent. But now, I have a very competent lady in the position, and I can assure you that the issues of Waqf will be sorted out within months,” Ruto stated.

In response, CS Muturi defended his record, clarifying that the Waqf Act No. 8 of 2022 does not contain any provisions for a Muslim Endowment Fund.

“It must be understood that a waqf is a religious, charitable, or benevolent endowment by a person who professes the Muslim faith and is managed by the Waqf Commission,” Muturi asserted.

On Wednesday, President William Ruto reshuffled his cabinet for the umpteenth time, effectively sacking Justin Muturi.

Waqf Fund Controversy

The Waqf Act, which came into effect on March 31, 2022, has yet to be fully implemented. To move the process forward, Muturi appointed a five-member selection panel on July 12, 2023, to oversee the appointment of commissioners. The appointment was made official through a gazette notice.

Additionally, Muturi reached out to the National Treasury and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to secure funding and determine allowances for the selection panel.

The process gained momentum on April 18, 2024, when the selection panel held its inaugural meeting, followed by an official swearing-in ceremony a month later. On June 11, 2024, Muturi advertised the Waqf Commissioner positions in local dailies, inviting applications.

However, the selection process hit a roadblock when President Ruto dissolved the cabinet amid intense public outcry during the Gen-Z protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

Following the reshuffle, Dorcas Oduor took over as the new Attorney General on August 21, 2024, leaving the Waqf Commission appointment process uncertain.

To address the delay, Sheikh Ibrahim Lethome, Chairperson of the Waqf Selection Panel, met with AG Oduor on October 17, 2024, to discuss the progress of appointing commissioners and moving the process forward.