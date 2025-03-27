No Reprieve for Waititu as Court Sets April 23 Ruling

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu can’t seem to catch a break after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) opposed his fresh attempt to secure bail while awaiting the outcome of his appeal.

Waititu was convicted of corruption in February and sentenced to 12 years in prison or a Ksh53 million fine by a magistrate’s court.

On March 3, Justice Lucy Njuguna of the High Court’s Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division rejected his first bail application, dealing a major blow to his legal team.

Despite the ruling, Waititu has filed a new bail application, arguing that he should be released as his appeal progresses. His lawyers, led by Kibe Mungai, have also sought permission to amend the application in hopes of strengthening his case.

However, the DPP has strongly opposed the fresh bid. In response, the judge has directed Senior Counsel Kalonzo Musyoka, along with lawyers Eugene Wamalwa, Ndegwa Njiru, Wilfred Nyamu, Jeremy Njenga, and Mungai, to submit their written arguments countering the DPP’s objections.

The court will rule on April 23 whether Waititu can renew his bail application. If approved, he will get a chance to argue for his release, after which the court will outline the next steps in his case.

Waititu’s Dramatic Transfer

Until then, ‘Baba Yao’ will remain behind bars for at least another month, having recently been transferred from Industrial Area Prison to Kamiti Maximum Prison on March 24.

Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) Chairman Irungu Nyakera reported the dramatic transfer on Tuesday, condemning the treatment of the politician. He suggested the transfer was driven by fear rather than the pursuit of justice.

“More than six Land Cruisers picked up Waititu from Industrial Area Prison on March 24 and took him to Kamiti Maximum. What he is going through is not justice; it is politics disguised as law. This is fear. Fear of his comeback,” Nyakera said.

He compared Waititu’s situation to that of former political detainees who were jailed but later made a comeback.

“Jomo Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Koigi wa Wamwere, and Kenneth Matiba; were jailed, mocked, and written off, but history had other plans. This is not Waititu’s end. It’s his awakening,” he remarked