Ruto Unveils Ksh10B Plan to Power Schools, Health Centers, and Villages in 14 Counties

President William Ruto has taken a bold step toward expanding electricity access in Kenya by overseeing the signing of 14 major contracts worth over Ksh10 billion. This transformative initiative aims to power up 14 counties, lighting up remote areas that have long been left in the dark.

The project will establish 113 mini-grids, bringing reliable electricity to Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Isiolo, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale, Taita Taveta, West Pokot and Narok. Speaking at the signing ceremony on Wednesday at Stima Members Club, Ruto assured Kenyans that his administration remains committed to ensuring equitable progress across the country.

“Today, we are signing contracts worth over Ksh10 billion to extend electricity to communities that have remained on the fringes of development for far too long,” Ruto stated. “Our goal is to provide modern, reliable, and affordable electricity to every home, school, and business—from the most remote villages to the busiest urban centers.”

Powering Essential Services with Solar Energy

In addition to the mini-grids, the government signed six more contracts to connect 343 public health facilities, schools, and administrative offices to electricity using stand-alone solar systems. These solar systems, valued at Ksh438 million, will ensure essential services remain operational, even in off-grid locations.

Ruto also highlighted the government’s progress in deploying renewable energy solutions. “A further 316 solar-powered water pumps for boreholes, worth Ksh1.6 billion, are in the final stages of procurement. This ensures that electricity not only lights homes but also powers critical services,” he said.

The President emphasized the broader impact of electricity access, noting that with power in health facilities, vaccines and essential medicines can be safely stored, ensuring life-saving treatments reach those in need. He also pointed out the educational benefits, explaining that powered schools will enable students to study longer, learn in better conditions, and access greater opportunities.

“With power in homes and businesses, we will unlock new economic opportunities, support small and micro-enterprises, and create jobs, turning villages into vibrant hubs of commerce and innovation,” Ruto added.

A Step Towards Universal Electrification

This electrification drive aligns with Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda. Ruto highlighted the country’s significant progress in electricity access, which has risen from 29 percent in 2013 to 75 percent today, placing Kenya among Sub-Saharan Africa’s top-performing nations in electrification. However, he acknowledged that progress has been uneven.

“While electrification has advanced in urban centers and along major transport corridors, vast rural areas remain in darkness,” he noted, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to achieving a 100 percent clean energy grid by 2030.

Expanding the Last Mile Connectivity Programme

Through the Last Mile Connectivity Programme under Kenya Power, 1.2 million customers have already been connected to electricity, with an additional 460,000 set to benefit by 2026. The Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) has also connected 63,000 out of 93,000 identified public facilities, including 22,900 public primary schools.

Ruto emphasized that these efforts are ongoing, with 1,071 public facility projects completed in the 2023/24 financial year and another 1,450 currently underway in 2024/25.

The signing, which involved private contractors, the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), and REREC, marked a major milestone for the Kenya Off-Grid Solar Access Project for the Underserved Counties (KOSAP). This initiative is set to revolutionize energy access in Kenya’s most remote areas, fostering economic growth and improving livelihoods nationwide.