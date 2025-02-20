DCI Hunts Key Suspect as 46 Kenyans Are Freed from Myanmar Trafficking Syndicate

Authorities have rescued 46 more Kenyans from human trafficking syndicates in Myanmar, just days after successfully freeing 24 others. This latest operation marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing fight against trafficking networks targeting Kenyan job seekers.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs confirmed that the victims had been forced into online scam operations and remain in Myanmar as they await transfer to Thai authorities.

The ministry revealed that the rescue was carried out by the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) and the Border Guard Force (BGF), armed groups that control parts of Myanmar’s conflict-ridden regions. These areas have become hotspots for cybercrime syndicates that exploit trafficked victims.

The rescued Kenyans were among hundreds of foreign nationals trafficked into Myanmar last year and coerced into running online fraud schemes, including phishing, identity theft, romance scams, and cryptocurrency fraud.

“The Kenyans and other foreign nationals were being held in scam centers located within regions predominantly controlled by rebel groups fighting the Myanmar government, making rescue operations difficult,” the Ministry stated.

Four Kenyans Escape, Total Rescued Now 74

In addition to the 46 rescued, the ministry revealed that four other Kenyans managed to escape Myanmar on February 8, 2025, crossing into Thailand with the help of Thai civilians. Thai authorities later took them into custody for immigration processing.

The ministry confirmed that the four are now safe and are being processed for repatriation to Kenya. With these latest developments, the total number of rescued Kenyans now stands at 74.

Government Issues Warning as Key Suspect is Identified

The government has once again warned Kenyans against falling for fake job offers in Thailand, which traffickers are using as bait to lure victims into scam operations in Myanmar. Officials have urged job seekers to verify employment opportunities with the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs or the Kenyan Embassy in Bangkok before making travel arrangements.

Meanwhile, Interpol has issued a red notice for 37-year-old Wycliffe Magara, who is wanted in Kenya for human trafficking. Investigators have identified him as the mastermind behind the trafficking of Kenyan youth to Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia under the false promise of high-paying jobs.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched a manhunt for Magara after victims recorded statements in August last year. Authorities discovered that he had been running a recruitment agency in Nairobi, which he allegedly used to lure unsuspecting job seekers into the hands of traffickers.

Many victims were promised legitimate jobs in teaching, sales, and customer service but were instead sold into forced labor, primarily in Myanmar and Laos. Some were forced to work in scam centers running cybercrime operations, while others were trafficked into brothels or used in drug smuggling.

Several survivors have recounted how they were first trafficked to Thailand before being smuggled into Myanmar, where they were coerced into cyber scams under inhumane conditions.

Authorities continue to urge Kenyans to remain vigilant and verify all overseas job opportunities before traveling.