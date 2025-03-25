State House Officer Assigned to Hussein Mohamed Shoots Man Dead in Kawangware

A police officer assigned to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed shot and killed a man in Kawangware, Nairobi County, following a confrontation on the night of Sunday, March 23.

According to a police report, the officer later reported the incident at Muthangari Police Station, claiming that three men attacked him, and one attempted to snatch his Ceska pistol.

The officer stated that he fired several warning shots into the air to scare off his attackers before fleeing to the police station to report the incident.

“He alleges that today, 23/3/2025, at around 2000hrs, he alighted from a motorcycle at Kwa Mungai within Amboseli, approximately 4km west of the station. As he was walking home, three unknown men confronted him. One of them struggled with him and managed to snatch his Ceska pistol, serial number F4899. However, he held onto the muzzle and eventually regained control of the firearm,” the report read.

The officer further claimed that another man blocked his path, forcing him to fire multiple shots into the air to scare them away. He later reported the incident, stating that he had sustained a fracture on his left hand and an injury on his left shoulder.

However, when officers from Muthangari Police Station arrived at the scene, they discovered that the officer had shot a man, identified as 35-year-old Amos Langat, multiple times in the stomach and chest.

Langat was rushed to Mary Immaculate Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“NPS officers from Muthangari Police Station visited the scene and established that one Amos Langat, a Kalenjin male adult aged about 35 years, was shot multiple times in the stomach and chest after a confrontation. He was rushed to Mary Immaculate Hospital, where he passed on,” the police report stated.

Langat’s body was later moved to Chiromo Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched an inquiry into the incident. Authorities have also seized the officer’s Ceska pistol and a magazine loaded with three rounds of 9mm ammunition as evidence.