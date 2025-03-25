Super Metro Back on the Road as Court Blocks NTSA License Suspension

Super Metro can now resume operations after securing an interim court order that temporarily lifts the suspension imposed by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The Transport Licensing Appeals Board (TLAB) granted the order on Monday, March 24, blocking NTSA’s decision to halt the matatu operator’s services.

TLAB Chairman Dr. Adrian Kamotho ruled that the appeal be considered ex-parte in the first instance and directed NTSA to submit its response by Tuesday, March 25. The ruling allows Super Metro to operate as a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) provider while awaiting the full hearing scheduled for Thursday, March 27.

The court order explicitly stayed NTSA’s decision, emphasizing that Super Metro has the right to resume business while complying with transport regulations.

“That pending inter-partes hearing of the motion and the Memorandum of Appeal herein on Thursday, March 27, an interim order is hereby issued staying the execution/enforcement/operation of the decision of the respondent dated March 18, 2025… The appellant is at liberty to immediately resume operations in due compliance with the law,” the ruling stated.

Additionally, the court instructed that the ruling be immediately served to the Inspector General of the National Police Service.

NTSA had suspended Super Metro’s license, citing non-compliance with the Public Service Vehicles Regulations, 2014, and other operational conditions. In a statement on Thursday, March 20, the agency explained that the decision aimed to enforce compliance and enhance passenger and road safety.