Northern Water Collector Tunnel Begins Supplying Clean Water to Nairobi Residents

The long-awaited Northern Water Collector Tunnel has finally started delivering clean water to Utawala residents, marking a major milestone in efforts to address Nairobi’s persistent water shortages.

For years, Utawala residents have struggled with unreliable water access, often relying on rationing that left taps dry for extended periods. Now, with this project in operation, many households can expect a steady and improved water supply.

Once fully operational, the Ksh8 billion project will inject an additional 140 million litres of water daily into Nairobi’s distribution network, significantly easing the city’s water crisis.

President Ruto and Governor Sakaja Hail the Project

During a recent tour of the city, President William Ruto emphasized the tunnel’s impact, noting that it will provide long-overdue relief to estates that have suffered from chronic water shortages.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja echoed this sentiment, assuring city residents that the Northern Water Collector Tunnel will play a crucial role in closing the supply gap.

“The water demand in the city is 900 million litres daily, while supply has been at 525 million litres. The additional 140 million litres will help bridge the gap,” Sakaja stated during the tour.

“The time to talk is over. Expect clean water, and for those who have been getting water once a week, you will now see more,” he assured.

Water Supply Already Reaching Homes

Confirming that the tunnel is now operational, Arnold Karanja, chairperson of the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC), announced that Utawala residents are now receiving water twice a week.

Karanja also noted that more homes are being connected, ensuring that those already linked to the system enjoy a more consistent water supply.

“Not all estates have been connected to water pipes, but we are working hard to complete the process. Those already linked to the system are getting water for the first time. Our teams are on the ground, and residents can always reach out to them,” Karanja stated over the weekend.

Some of the estates already benefiting from the tunnel include Summit Court, Swan Villa, Olympia Estate, Rubis, and Ridgeway.

More Areas to Benefit Soon

Governor Sakaja expressed confidence that the tunnel will end years of dry taps in Lang’ata, Eastlands, Karen, and Utawala—areas that were previously left out of Nairobi’s main water supply system.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Water confirmed that a new pipeline from Karen to Lang’ata is nearing completion, with over 80 percent of the work already done.

The 12-kilometre Northern Water Collector Tunnel, which draws water from Murang’a and channels it to Ndakaini Dam, is expected to further boost Nairobi’s water capacity and end the city’s long-standing supply struggles.