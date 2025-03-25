KRA Schedules Online Auction for Unclaimed Imports at Nairobi Depots

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has issued a notice to over 100 businesses, urging them to clear goods that have remained uncollected in its warehouses.

In a gazette notice, KRA warned that companies must collect their goods within 30 days or risk having them auctioned.

The consignments, which were intended for Kenya and neighboring South Sudan, are currently stored at the KRA Customs Warehouse and the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi.

Items slated for auction include upholstery materials, electronics, industrial machinery, and textiles. The auction is scheduled to take place in May 2025.

KRA has also listed a range of other goods set for auction, including sugar, biscuits, kitchenware, automotive lubricants, cigarettes, and meat products. Additionally, aluminum solar mounting systems, electric motor spare parts, and various grocery items will be up for bidding.

Citing Section 42 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004 (EACCMA 2004), KRA emphasized that any goods not cleared within the deadline would be deemed abandoned and disposed of in accordance with the law.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Section 42 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004, as amended (EACCMA 2004), notice is given that unless the under-mentioned goods are entered and removed from the custody of the Customs Warehouse Keeper, Inland Container Depot, Nairobi, within thirty (30) days of this notice, they will be treated as abandoned and will be disposed of in accordance with the provisions of EACCMA 2004,” the notice stated.

KRA confirmed that the auction will take place online between May 5 and May 9, 2025.

Interested buyers have been encouraged to inspect the items at designated locations on April 30 and May 2, 2025, during official working hours.

The auction will be conducted at various locations, including the Syokimau Inland Container Depot, Autoport, and the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi. The goods, packed in 40-foot and 20-foot shipping containers, include a diverse range of commercial and industrial products.

In an earlier announcement on March 11, KRA scheduled another public auction for Wednesday, March 26, featuring uncollected items such as sofa sets, chairs, car parts, and other goods stored in its warehouses.

This auction, held in partnership with Phillips International Auctioneers, aims to dispose of obsolete furniture, office equipment, and assorted goods from KRA facilities nationwide.