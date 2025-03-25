Salasya Claims to Have Identified His Attackers and Their Locations

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya claims he has identified the individuals who attacked him on Sunday, March 24, at Nyayo National Stadium. According to the lawmaker, he has also gathered information on where his attackers live in Kibera.

“I have identified all of them face by face and even to Kibera where they stay, even some people’s houses don’t have doors. The good news is that beating up Peter Salasya is not an achievement but a curse to them. You can’t beat an anointed person and go scot-free,” he said.

Salasya further stated that the attackers were fortunate he was unarmed and not accompanied by his bodyguards at the time.

“They were lucky I didn’t carry my arms, I didn’t have a single bodyguard. I was only with a friend because I believed football unites people, even those with different ideologies, but things took a different turn,” he explained.

The incident, which was caught on camera, showed a group of individuals roughing up and chasing Salasya out of Nyayo Stadium. In the viral videos, some of the attackers could be heard shouting “Heshimu Raila” (Respect Raila).

Mudavadi Condemns Attack, Calls for Political Tolerance

Following the assault, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi strongly condemned the incident, calling it an unfortunate display of political intolerance that threatens the country’s democratic values.

In a statement on Sunday, March 23, Mudavadi stressed the importance of respect and dialogue in political discourse, urging Kenyans to embrace differing opinions.

“What happened to Hon. Peter Salasya at Nyayo Stadium today is unfortunate. Political intolerance undermines the very foundation of our democracy, which relies on the ability to engage with differing views,” he stated.

He warned that division could undo the progress the nation has made and called on both leaders and citizens to promote unity.

“We won’t always agree, and that’s okay. But respect, dialogue, and unity must remain non-negotiable. Respect must be given, but it must also be earned. Fellow Kenyans, no one else will build this nation for us. If we let division win, we risk tearing down everything we hope to build,” Mudavadi added.

He concluded with a call for maturity in political engagements, urging Kenyans to choose reason over confrontation.

“A house divided cannot stand. Let’s choose reason over chaos and maturity over noise. Kenya’s future depends on it,” he emphasized.