Wamuchomba to Gachagua: Drop the Mount Kenya Narrative, Engage All Kenyans

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has called on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to broaden his political vision and engage communities beyond the Mount Kenya region.

Speaking on Monday, March 24, Wamuchomba acknowledged Gachagua’s strong backing from Mount Kenya but urged him to shift his focus to national unity.

“Rigathi needs to realize that he has the mountain with him; he does not have to keep emphasizing it. He must also dissociate his campaigns from the mountain narrative because he has already fought for it enough. He needs to be seen as more accommodating to other communities,” she stated.

She encouraged Gachagua to channel the same passion he has used to champion Mount Kenya’s interests into addressing broader national concerns.

“The same energy he has been using to fight for the mountain, he needs to use to advocate for people who are evicted in other areas and the forgotten communities of this country. If he really is a national leader, we need to see him fighting for other Kenyans,” she added.

Beyond Gachagua’s political future, Wamuchomba, a vocal supporter of Gachagua, pointed out that President William Ruto’s strained relationship with the Mount Kenya region gextends beyond Gachagua’s removal from office. She pointed to economic hardships and broken promises as the key sources of discontent.

“The people of Mount Kenya are not happy with the President, and he knows it. Even if Rigathi were still the Deputy President, he would be in the black book just like Ruto is,” she asserted.

Wamuchomba stressed that business owners and farmers in the region feel abandoned by the government, fueling widespread frustration.

“The mountain people are very upset with the regime because they are the business community, they are the farmers, and they still feel that this government has been suppressive,” she added.