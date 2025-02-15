ADDIS si BABA: Raila Odinga Loses AUC Chairperson Election

After several hours of speeches, the African heads of States assembled in Addis Ababa for the 38th ordinary session retreated for a secret ballot to elect the new African Union Commission Chairperson.

The election required a two-thirds majority (33 votes) from 48 eligible member states, with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Sudan among seven suspended nations.

Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf emerged as the new Chairperson of the African Union Commission after a grueling 7-round voting process that tested the resolve and alliances of Africa’s top diplomats.

The secret ballot, which pitted three heavyweight contenders against one another, witnessed dramatic shifts in support over multiple rounds.

In the opening round, Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga led the field with 20 votes, followed by Youssouf’s 18 and Madagascar’s former Foreign Minister Richard Randriamandrato’s 10. The early advantage held by Odinga narrowed in the subsequent round, where he garnered 22 votes to Youssouf’s 19, while Randriamandrato fell to 7 votes.

The turning point came in Round 3 after Randriamandrato was eliminated with just 5 votes, leaving the contest as a head-to-head battle. Youssouf surged ahead, securing 25 votes against Odinga’s 20.

Subsequent rounds saw the consolidation of support for Youssouf: in Round 4 he maintained a 25-to-21 edge, followed by a 26-to-21 margin in Round 5. Finally, in Round 6, Youssouf emerged victor with 26 votes over Odinga’s 22.

Election Breakdown: A Rollercoaster of Votes

The election unfolded as follows, with candidates requiring a two-thirds majority (33 votes) to win:

Round 1: Raila Odinga (20), Youssouf (18), Richard Randriamandrato (10).

Raila Odinga (20), Youssouf (18), Richard Randriamandrato (10). Round 2: Odinga (22), Youssouf (19), Randriamandrato (7).

Odinga (22), Youssouf (19), Randriamandrato (7). Round 3: Randriamandrato eliminated with 5 votes; Odinga (20), Youssouf (25).

Randriamandrato eliminated with 5 votes; Odinga (20), Youssouf (25). Round 4: Raila Odinga (21), Youssouf (25).

Raila Odinga (21), Youssouf (25). Round 5: Odinga (21), Youssouf (26).

Odinga (21), Youssouf (26). Round 6: Odinga (22), Youssouf (26). Raila eliminated.

Odinga (22), Youssouf (26). Raila eliminated. Round 7: Youssouf (33). Elected AUC Chairperson

In a show of solidarity, a huge Kenyan delegation of government officials, politicians and hangers-on descended on Addis Ababa this week, some reportedly funding their own travel and accommodation. While the government emphasized the delegation’s “patriotic” intent, critics lambasted the opulence amid Kenya’s economic struggles.

Odinga’s loss complicates Ruto’s 2027 politics, and it remains to be seen how alliances will hold.