Kenya Improves Slightly in 2024 Corruption Index but Remains Below Regional Average

Kenya ranked 121st out of 180 countries in the 2024 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), according to a report by Transparency International Kenya (TI-K). The country scored 32 out of 100, marking a slight improvement from 31 points in 2023.

Despite this progress, Kenya’s score remains below the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 33 points and well below the global average of 43 points. A score under 50 indicates serious corruption levels in the public sector, highlighting ongoing governance and accountability challenges.

In a statement released on February 11, TI-K noted that despite increased public awareness and civic engagement, corruption remains a major issue in Kenya.

How Kenya Compares to East Africa

Within East Africa, Rwanda leads the region with 57 points, improving from 53 in 2023. Tanzania also showed progress, scoring 41 points, up from 40 in 2023, while Uganda remained unchanged at 26 points. Burundi, however, saw a decline, dropping to 17 points from 20 in 2023.

Other Sub-Saharan African countries that performed above the global average include Seychelles (72 points), Cabo Verde (62), Botswana (57), Mauritius (51), Namibia (49), and São Tomé and Príncipe (45).

Global Rankings and Methodology

The CPI ranks countries based on perceived levels of public sector corruption using a 0-100 scale—where 0 represents extreme corruption and 100 indicates a corruption-free environment.

The 2024 report is a composite index derived from 13 different data sources provided by 12 reputable institutions, capturing corruption perceptions over the past two years.

Globally, Denmark (90 points), Finland (88), and Singapore (84) ranked as the least corrupt nations, while South Sudan (8 points), Somalia (9), and Venezuela (10) sat at the bottom of the index.

Despite its slight improvement, Kenya continues to struggle with public sector corruption, falling behind regional and global averages.