Wetang’ula Rejects Calls to Resign, Declares Speaker Has Final Say on Majority Coalition in Parliament

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has reaffirmed that determining the majority coalition in Parliament is solely the Speaker’s responsibility, not the courts’.

Addressing lawmakers on Tuesday, February 11, Wetang’ula clarified that although a court ruling overturned his earlier decision on the matter, it did not assign majority status to any coalition.

“The judgment quashed the direction of the Speaker on the majority-minority issue; the judgment never declared who is the majority. It is not the court to declare the majority, it is the Speaker of this house and you better know that,” he asserted.

Amollo Warns Against Disregarding Court Ruling

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo challenged Wetang’ula’s interpretation, warning that ignoring the court’s decision would amount to impunity. He urged the Speaker to either implement the ruling or seek an appeal instead of dismissing its implications.

“This matter did not go to court in vain; the contestation was your considered ruling. Once that ruling is quashed, you cannot then come and say that no decision has been made. The only way we can start debating whether this decision quashes and changes the position of the majority and minority is if we want to practice impunity,” Amollo argued.

He emphasized that Parliament must uphold judicial rulings and that questioning the court’s decision within the House was unacceptable.

“If we are to be a country that practices the rule of law, let it be appealed, but until then, let it be implemented,” he insisted.

Calls for Wetang’ula to Step Down

The court ruling has fueled a heated political debate, with some lawmakers interpreting it as a victory for the Azimio coalition in the ongoing battle for majority status. Amid the controversy, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo demanded Wetang’ula’s resignation, citing a conflict of interest.

Odhiambo insisted that Wetang’ula should step aside and allow Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei to preside over the matter. She stressed that Parliament must respect judicial decisions, regardless of personal opinions.

“Mr Speaker, I humbly request you to step down and mandate Gladys Boss Shollei to take over in discharging the functions as Speaker because of your conflict of interest. I want to urge, as a Parliament, we need to obey court rulings and decisions even when we do not agree with them,” she stated.

Wetang’ula Dismisses Resignation Calls

In response, Wetang’ula dismissed Odhiambo’s demands, stating that no formal motion had been filed against him. He also reiterated that the judgment did not require his removal.

“As to whether the Speaker, yours truly, should preside over these proceedings or not, I’ll dispose it off as follows. There’s no motion before this House about the Speaker. I am a senior lawyer in this country and I’m your senior, Millie Odhiambo,” Wetang’ula said.

He added that he had thoroughly examined the court ruling and found no directive compelling him to take the actions suggested by his critics.

“I have read that judgment with a toothcomb, and there’s nowhere it requires the Speaker to do what you’ve said,” he asserted.

As political tensions mount, the debate over Parliament’s majority coalition remains unresolved, with the Speaker maintaining his authority while opposition lawmakers push for court directives to be enforced.