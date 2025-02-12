Murang’a’s Kang’ata Tops Governor Rankings in 2024 Infotrak Survey

It is not surprising that Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata is the best-performing head of a devolved unit in Kenya.

Kang’ata has been ranked as Kenya’s best-performing county boss, securing a 68 percent approval rating in the latest CountyTrak Performance Survey by Infotrak Research.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya followed closely with 64 percent, while Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga took third place with 61 percent. Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o scored 59 percent, while Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo and Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich tied for fifth place at 57 percent each.

A total of 14 governors scored above 50 percent, reflecting strong public approval of their leadership. These include Kisii Governor Simba Arati (55 percent), Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga (54 percent each). Others were Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi (53 percent), and Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani (52 percent).

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin, and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru received 51 percent, 51 percent, and 50 percent, respectively.

The Infotrak survey, conducted between October and December 2024, gathered insights from 39,795 respondents across all 47 counties. Researchers used Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) and analyzed the data with SPSS software.

The rankings were based on a 1-10 Likert scale, where 1 indicated “very poor” and 10 represented “excellent.” Each governor’s performance index was calculated by averaging scores across Key Performance Indicators (KPI).

This survey provides valuable insights into public perception of county leadership and service delivery in Kenya.