Kawira Mwangaza: Meru Rejects Political Blackmail, Fully Backs President Ruto

Governor Kawira Mwangaza has reaffirmed Meru County’s unwavering support for President William Ruto, dismissing political maneuvers aimed at undermining his leadership.

Speaking in Nyaki West on Monday, February 24, 2025, Mwangaza assured the president that Meru remains loyal to his administration and will not entertain leaders attempting to pressure him into political deals. Her remarks came just a day after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited the region to consolidate his influence.

“We want to assure our president that he should not be swayed. Meru stands with our president and our young leader, Professor Kithure Kindiki. We fully support them and do not want people who blackmail the president or try to show that they can switch to another side,” Mwangaza declared.

The governor emphasized that Meru stands firmly behind Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and remains focused on development rather than political theatrics. She dismissed threats from leaders engaging with the opposition, warning that defecting would bring no tangible benefits to the people of Meru.

“We cannot join the opposition because what will we gain from it? The opposition has nothing to offer us—no roads, no water, and no bursaries,” she asserted.

Mwangaza added that those criticizing the president were merely disgruntled politicians who lost in elections and are now pushing their personal interests. She also took aim at leaders attempting to pressure Ruto by implying they might switch allegiances, telling them they were free to leave.

“Those making noise are men who lost in elections, people without followers, individuals only focused on their own stomachs,” she stated.

She reaffirmed that Meru residents have made their decision and remain firmly behind President Ruto’s administration, dismissing any claims that the region might shift its political stance.

“The president should be given space to work. As Meru residents, we are steadfast, and we will not join the opposition. Those who claim they will defect can go alone,” she concluded.

Mwangaza’s remarks came in response to Rigathi Gachagua’s warning to President Ruto, telling him not to set foot in Meru if he proceeds with an alleged plan to oust Chief Justice Martha Koome.

