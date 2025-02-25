Kioni Reveals Why President Ruto’s Path to Re-Election Could Be Easier

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has cautioned that ongoing turmoil within the opposition could hand President William Ruto an easy re-election victory in 2027.

Speaking to NTV on Monday, Kioni criticized the opposition’s lack of unity, arguing that shifting political allegiances since Ruto took office have weakened its structure. He pointed to deep divisions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), where some leaders have aligned with the government while others remain opposed.

“You can clearly see some two vicious groups in ODM. There is ODM A and B. B has decided that we are supporting the current regime even come 2027 and A is completely at variance with that,” Kioni said.

He also noted that the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is grappling with its own internal fractures, especially following Rigathi Gachagua’s removal from the Deputy President’s office.

“Again in UDA you have A which is stuck with government and B which is stuck with Gachagua. Now UDA B is trying to play opposition politics and they are in government,” he observed.

Kioni warned that unless the opposition resolves its internal wrangles, Ruto will face little challenge in securing a second term.

“If this confusion they have brought into the opposition continues, that is a way of giving another 5-year term to the sitting president,” he added.