Court Declines to Halt Ksh30,000 Minimum Wage for Security Guards

Security officers in Kenya secured a major win on Monday when the Employment and Labour Relations Court dismissed a petition contesting the Ksh30,000 minimum wage. The case, filed in November 2023 by a group of private security company owners, was thrown out after the court learned it had effectively been abandoned by the petitioner.

Judge Mathews Nduma explained that the court had no option but to close the matter, noting: “In the circumstances of this case, the petitioner having abandoned the suit the same stood to be closed for lack of interest to prosecute by the dominus litis being the petitioner.”

He further pointed out that the suit had been overtaken by events and was no longer relevant for a full hearing. “The court was also informed in the submission that the subject matter of the petition had been overtaken by events and that the court was indeed engaged in a moot exercise,” the judge stated.

“In the final analysis, the petition was abandoned by the petitioner and was struck out by the court. In any event, it lacked merit and stood to be dismissed, which the court proceeded to do,” he added.

Following the judgment, the Kenya National Private Security Workers Union (KNPSU) lauded the decision as a breakthrough for the more than 1.3 million security guards nationwide.

“This victory ensures dignity for security guards by recognising their critical role in maintaining security in businesses, homes, and institutions. With better pay, security officers will have increased purchasing power, contributing to the country’s economic growth,” KNPSU noted.

“The ruling also sends a strong message to security companies that have historically underpaid and overworked their employees. It guarantees guards the financial security they rightfully deserve and acknowledges their essential role in society.”

Category Details Petitioner Security firms Contested Minimum Wage Ksh30,000 Affected Workforce 1.3 million guards

Industry observers see this as a significant step toward reforming the private security sector. For guards long accustomed to low pay, the ruling represents a promise of fair compensation and recognition of their essential duties.