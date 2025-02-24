Gachagua Warns Ruto: Don’t Set Foot in Meru If You Oust CJ Koome

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a stern warning to President William Ruto, cautioning him against any attempts to remove Chief Justice Martha Koome from office.

Speaking at AIPCA Antubetwe Kiongo Church in Igembe North, Meru County, on Sunday, February 23, 2025, Gachagua accused Ruto of plotting to oust Koome for refusing to align with his political agenda. He vowed to resist any such move and declared that Ruto would no longer be welcome in Meru if Koome is removed before completing her term.

“These Meru people have been taken for granted for too long, and it must stop,” he stated.

Gachagua further alleged that Ruto had already begun dismantling Mt. Kenya’s leadership, starting with him and former Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, and was now targeting CJ Koome.

“Rais amepanga kufukuza Chief Justice Martha Koome. Ameanza na Rigathi Gachagua, amemfukuza. Akarudi akafukuza Mithika Linturi. Sasa amepanga njama ya kumfukuza Martha Koome. Amepanga pale kortini, anahonga watu kufukuza Koome.

(The president has planned to oust Chief Justice Martha Koome. He started with me, kicking me out. Then he went after Mithika Linturi. Now, he is using the courts and bribing people to remove Koome) Gachagua said.

He warned that removing Koome would be the final straw for Meru residents.

He added, “Anataka akifukuza hawa watu amalize biashara zote za watu wa Mlima Kenya. Lakini mimi nakwambia rais, ukifukuza Martha Koome, usikanyage hapa Meru. Ulifukuza Rigathi Gachagua watu wa Mlima wakanyamaza, ukafikiria ni waoga. Tunakwambia rais; wewe panga njama ufukuze Martha Koome na wewe ukae Nairobi usikanyage hapa Meru tena!”

(He wants to eliminate these leaders and destroy businesses owned by Mt. Kenya people. But I’m telling you, Mr. President, if you remove Martha Koome, don’t set foot in Meru! You removed Rigathi Gachagua, and Mt. Kenya remained silent, but don’t mistake that for fear. If you push Koome out, stay in Nairobi—Meru will not welcome you again!)

Threatens Mass Protests If Koome Is Ousted

Gachagua also vowed to lead mass demonstrations in Meru should Ruto proceed with plans to remove CJ Koome from office. Addressing the congregation, he called on Meru residents to take to the streets in protest if Koome is forced out.

“Huyu mama akifukuzwa, nipige firimbi mtoke kwa barabara. Mtatoka hamtatoka?(If this woman is removed, I will blow the whistle, and you must pour into the streets. Will you come out or not?)” Gachagua asked the crowd

“We are not going to sit again as William Ruto destroys the leadership of the Mt Kenya region. It is too much. Pahali huyu rais ametufikisha sasa, it is too much.”

According to Gachagua, the government’s actions are part of a larger scheme to weaken Mt. Kenya’s political influence and economic power. He accused Ruto of attempting to dismantle businesses owned by Mt. Kenya people by eliminating their key leaders.

“We will not sit back as William Ruto destroys the leadership of the Mt. Kenya region. It has gone too far. The level to which this president has pushed us is unacceptable,” he declared.

Calls for Political Retaliation Against Pro-Ruto Politicians

At the same time, Gachagua urged Meru residents to reject leaders and politicians who have sided with President Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election. He warned that the Mt. Kenya region would not tolerate betrayal and vowed that those who have aligned with Ruto will face political consequences.

“This Mt. Kenya community will deal with traitors for the next 50 years. No one will betray this region and walk away unpunished,” he declared.

Gachagua assured residents that they would send a clear political message to all leaders who have abandoned Mt. Kenya’s interests.

“Hakuna mtu atasaliti hii jamii miaka hamsini. We are going to send a very strong signal kwa wale wote wamesaliti jamii ya Mlima Kenya. Pamoja na William Ruto tutawafukuza nyinyi wote muende nyumbani,” he added.

(We will send a clear message to all those who have betrayed the Mt. Kenya community. Together with William Ruto, we will remove all of you from power and send you home)

His remarks reflect the growing political tension in Mt. Kenya, as factions within the region continue to challenge Ruto’s leadership.

Gachagua’s call for mass protests and political retaliation signals a potential escalation in the standoff between him and the Kenya Kwanza administration.