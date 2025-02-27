GSU Officer Shoots Colleague at South Sudan President’s Nairobi Residence

Police have arrested and disarmed a General Service Unit (GSU) officer assigned to the Nairobi residence of South Sudan President Salva Kiir after he allegedly shot and injured a fellow officer on Tuesday night.

According to a police report, officers on patrol spotted the suspect seated outside the residence along Gigiri Road on February 25. They suspected he was smoking cannabis and approached him for questioning. However, he attempted to flee and, when pursued, allegedly opened fire on the officers.

“Officers on patrol came across the suspect sitting under the shade at the edge of Salva Kiir’s residence wall. As they approached him, the suspect started running away defying their orders to stop. He responded by firing at the officers whereby he shot one of them on his right hip,” the report stated.

Police later identified the suspect as a GSU officer and arrested him. They also confiscated his official Ceska pistol before detaining him at Gigiri Police Station.

Meanwhile, the injured officer was rushed to MP Shah Hospital, where he is receiving treatment. Doctors confirmed that he is in stable condition, though a bullet remains lodged in his left thigh.

This incident comes just days after another shooting involving a police constable assigned to a top company CEO’s security detail. The officer allegedly shot and killed his colleague after a dispute outside a bar in Ruaraka, Nairobi County.

The slain officer, identified as Constable Raphael Kimilu Wambua from the GSU, had been out with his brother when an argument broke out between him and a fellow officer at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22. The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation before the suspect drew his firearm and fatally shot Wambua.

Authorities later moved Wambua’s body to Kenyatta University Mortuary, while the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.